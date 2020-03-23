Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK-returned Haryana resident booked for flouting home quarantine orders '

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 22:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 22:39 IST
UK-returned Haryana resident booked for flouting home quarantine orders '

Haryana Police have booked a UK-returned Panchkula resident on Monday for allegedly flouting home quarantine orders. An FIR has been registered against 65-year-old Mahinder who had recently returned from the UK, Kalka SHO, Inspector Kamaljeet Singh said over the phone.

He said Mahinder upon his return from coronavirus-hit UK recently had been asked by the health department to home quarantine himself for two weeks. “But instead of paying heed to these directions, he along with three accomplices was travelling to Himachal Pradesh, which has already banned the entry of tourists to curb the spread of coronavirus pandemic. "Haryana police had set up a check barrier in Kalka close to Parwanoo barrier and we were checking every vehicle.

"Mahender along with three others was travelling towards HP when they were stopped. None of them even had masks with themselves. On questioning, we found out that he was advised by health department to home quarantine but he chose to flout the directions,” the SHO said. He said a FIR was registered against him and he along with three others were sent for being quarantined in a government facility.

“We registered a FIR against him under Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 of the IPC (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease danger­ous to life) and a section under the provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act,” he said. Notably, 14 people have so far tested positive for Covid-19 in Haryana.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

Loved Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to get you nostalgic

Theme for World TB Day 2020 is 'It's Time', says WHO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

G20 says working on action plan to deal with global pandemic

Finance ministers and central bankers from the worlds 20 largest economies agreed on Monday to develop an action plan to respond to a coronavirus pandemic that the IMF now expects to trigger a global recession, but they offered no specifics...

Sen. Rand Paul kept working for six days after virus test

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul was tested a week ago for the novel coronavirus, but continued working at the Capitol because he felt that it was highly unlikely he was sick since had no symptoms of the illness, he said Monday. Paul also said he di...

Italy sees second successive drop in virus deaths

Italy on Monday reported a second successive drop in daily deaths and infections from a coronavirus that has nevertheless claimed more than 6,000 lives in a month. The Mediterranean country has now seen its daily fatalities come down from a...

Shattered by years of war, Syria braces for coronavirus spread

The spread of coronavirus to Syria brings the prospect of a deadly outbreak to a population devastated by nine years of war, with ravaged hospitals and tightly-packed camps likely to accelerate infection, doctors and aid workers said on Mon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020