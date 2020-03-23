Left Menu
Development News Edition

Noida: Nearly 2,000 challans amid lockdown, top cop warns action against Sec 144 violators

  • PTI
  • |
  • Noida
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 22:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 22:47 IST
Noida: Nearly 2,000 challans amid lockdown, top cop warns action against Sec 144 violators

Nearly 2,000 challans and penalties were issued on Monday against those violating Section 144 on the first day of the lockdown due to coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar, police said and appealed to the residents to strictly adhere to the orders and stay indoors. Gautam Buddh Nagar adjoining Delhi in western Uttar Pradesh has so far reported eight COVID-19 positive cases, nearly one-third of the entire state, and is among the 16 districts put under a three-day lockdown to prevent novel coronavirus from spreading, according to officials. "As many as 96 FIRs have been registered for violation of Section 144, while 1,995 challan and penalties have been made so far. He said 86 barriers and checkposts have been created for 24x7 monitoring across the district," Noida Police Commissioner Alok Singh said.

According to the district health department, 324 samples have been sent for test so far of which eight have resulted positive, 228 negative, and result for 90 was awaited by Monday evening. As many as 155 people have been kept isolated at quarantine facilities in hospitals and at the Gautam Buddh University, the department stated, adding that 1,731 individuals were under surveillance.

The police chief also asked citizens to remain vigilant, not violate the law and assured strict action against hoarders, black marketers and people involved in profiteering. He suggested people to avoid gatherings and going to parks for walks as Section 144, which bars assembly of four or more persons, has been promulgated in the district.

Singh said the situation is being constantly monitored through 24x7 control room in the district, and sought people's support for administration in containing the spread of the virus. "Strict surveillance is being done on coronavirus suspects," he added. The police commissioner also assured that there will be adequate availability of milk, fruits, vegetables, medicines and other essential items in the district.

"The police is constantly monitoring the prices of daily essential commodities, including medicines and strict action will be taken against those involved in hoarding, black marketing and profiteering," he said. "He said that the lockdown is being strictly followed and only those who are part of the essential services including the police, health workers, and media representatives are allowed to go to their office or workplace," Singh said. He added that nurses and para-medical staff serving senior citizens at their respective homes will also be allowed to go to the houses of those elderly people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

Loved Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to get you nostalgic

Theme for World TB Day 2020 is 'It's Time', says WHO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

G20 says working on action plan to deal with global pandemic

Finance ministers and central bankers from the worlds 20 largest economies agreed on Monday to develop an action plan to respond to a coronavirus pandemic that the IMF now expects to trigger a global recession, but they offered no specifics...

Sen. Rand Paul kept working for six days after virus test

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul was tested a week ago for the novel coronavirus, but continued working at the Capitol because he felt that it was highly unlikely he was sick since had no symptoms of the illness, he said Monday. Paul also said he di...

Italy sees second successive drop in virus deaths

Italy on Monday reported a second successive drop in daily deaths and infections from a coronavirus that has nevertheless claimed more than 6,000 lives in a month. The Mediterranean country has now seen its daily fatalities come down from a...

Shattered by years of war, Syria braces for coronavirus spread

The spread of coronavirus to Syria brings the prospect of a deadly outbreak to a population devastated by nine years of war, with ravaged hospitals and tightly-packed camps likely to accelerate infection, doctors and aid workers said on Mon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020