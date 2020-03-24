Left Menu
Coronavirus: Sec 144 CrPC in Dimapur from Tuesday to make

  PTI
  • |
  Kohima
  • |
  Updated: 24-03-2020 00:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 00:13 IST
The Nagaland government will promulgate prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC in Dimapur district from Tuesday to make people stay indoors during the ongoing lockdown declared in the state to contain the coronavirus outbreak, an official said. The order, issued by Dimapur police commissioner Rothihu Tetseo on Monday, will come into force from 6 am on March 24, the official said.

Dimapur, a commercial hub of the state, witnessed "unprecedented" movement of vehicles during the lockdown which began from Sunday midninght, he said. Police seized a number of taxis for plying on roads, the official said.

"The prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC have been issued because of indiscipline noticed among people in Dimapur," state Chief Secretary Temjen Toy told PTI. The prohibitory orders ban assembly of more than five persons, the police commissioner said.

Any person found violating this order will be liable for punishment, he said. Residents were seen queuing up outside grocery stores, ATMs and medical shops without following the advised norms of social distancing. Several vehicles have also lined up next to petrol pumps, the official said.

People resorted to panic-buying of essential items after the imposition of the lockdown in the state as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, he said. Nagaland health and family welfare minister S Pangnyu Phom on Monday said no COVID-19 case has been detected so far in the state and the sample of a person with coronavirus-like symptoms was tested negative.

