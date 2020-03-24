Left Menu
Development News Edition

NZ’s key air freight channels remain open for high priority goods

Under the air freight capacity support package, airlines and other air freight businesses will be invited to submit proposals for the Government to provide financial support for them to deliver freight capacity on key routes.

NZ’s key air freight channels remain open for high priority goods
Phil Twyford says he is already seeing great examples of the sector working collaboratively. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Minister of Transport Phil Twyford has today announced details of the Government's support package to keep key air freight moving and ensure New Zealanders retain access to essential goods during the four-week level 4 lockdown.

"The Government is working with airlines and air freight operators to ensure New Zealand's key air freight channels remain open for high priority goods. We recognize how important it is to continue the flow of critical imports like medicine, and also support our exporters to ensure New Zealand is well-placed to respond to the recovery when it comes," Phil Twyford said.

"The rest of the world still wants our food products like milk and meat. So it's critical that part of the economy is able to continue exporting and keep employing New Zealanders during the lockdown - maintaining freight services is essential to that.

"That is why $600 million was set aside for the aviation sector as part of the $12.1 billion COVID-19 support package," he said.

At this stage, up to $330 million of the aviation support package will be allocated to:

Ensuring air freight capacity is available on key routes for at least the next six months.

Dealing with immediate risks and opportunities as they arise in the aviation sector.

Under the air freight capacity support package, airlines and other air freight businesses will be invited to submit proposals for the Government to provide financial support for them to deliver freight capacity on key routes.

Proposals will need to cover how critical imports of medicines, medical supplies, and high-value exports will be prioritized, and prices to be charged.

There is also flexible funding available to respond to immediate risks and opportunities as they arise to retain capability and capacity in the aviation system.

Phil Twyford says he is already seeing great examples of the sector working collaboratively.

"And I expect this to continue. We also expect some of these proposals to include the repatriation of passengers.

"The Government will do all it can to cushion the blow of COVID-19 on the economy. Ensuring our business can keep exporting our good, keep New Zealanders in work and keep earning money for the economy will be essential for our recovery," he said.

The request for proposals for the first round of the air freight support package will be released today, and decisions will be made within the next two weeks. Cabinet has also agreed to fast-track immediate funding to ensure urgent freight services are not disrupted.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Riverdale: Charles-Chic mystery and the future of Core Four

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

Loved Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to get you nostalgic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Mnuchin expresses hope a deal is 'very close' on $2 trillion coronavirus aid package in U.S. Senate

A far-reaching coronavirus economic stimulus package remained stalled in the U.S. Senate on Monday as lawmakers haggled over its provisions, but the U.S. Treasury secretary voiced confidence a deal would be reached soon. Democrats said the ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rebound, Fed pits endless QE against economic reality

Asian stocks rebounded sharply on Tuesday as the U.S. Federal Reserves promise of bottomless dollar funding eased painful strains in financial markets, even if it could not soften the immediate economic hit of the coronavirus. While Wall St...

India's poor, hammered by coronavirus lockdown, fear for future

Shaikh Bahaduresha, 31, lived on Mumbais streets for two months last year, unable to make ends meet on his meagre taxi-driving profits of roughly 5 a day. After he got married in December, his wife put some money towards renting a small apa...

Fnatic moves atop Group B in ESL Pro League Europe

Fnatic edged forZe 2-1 on Monday to gain sole possession of first place in Group B during the opening phase of the ESL Pro League Season 11s European competition. In the other Monday action, all in Group B, North swept BIG 2-0, and Natus Vi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020