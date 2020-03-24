Left Menu
Police vacate protesters at Shaheen Bagh amid coronavirus outbreak

Protestors against the citizenship law at Shaheen Bagh were vacated by the Delhi Police amid coronavirus outbreak on Tuesday morning, officials said. The women agitators have been on a sit-in at Shaheen Bagh for over three months, protesting the newly amended Citizenship Act.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) R P Meena said people at the protest venue in Shaheen Bagh were requested to vacate the site as lockdown has been imposed due to coronavirus outbreak. However, when they refused action was taken and they were vacated, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

