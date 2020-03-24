Left Menu
Anti-CAA protest site in Hauz Rani cleared as Delhi remains in lockdown

The Police on Tuesday removed anti-CAA agitators from the protest site in Hauz Rani as the national capital is under complete lockdown in a bid to contain COVID-19.

A visual from Hauz Rani protest site Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Police on Tuesday removed anti-CAA agitators from the protest site in Hauz Rani as the national capital is under complete lockdown in a bid to contain COVID-19. In Hauz Rani area, people were agitating against the Citizenship Amendment Act, which fats-tracks citizenship from refugees from six minority religious communities from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan, provided they have lived in India for six years and entered the country by December 31, 2014. The Act, that excludes Muslims, has been criticised as being 'discriminatory'.

Restrictions under section 144 of CrPC are imposed in the national capital till March 31. Earlier in the day, police also cleared the Shaheen Bagh protest site where a large number of people were agitating against the CAA.

A few protesters were also detained for "unlawful assembly" during the lockdown. However, the protestors again gathered at the site to show their resentment against the CAA. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

