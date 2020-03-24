Left Menu
First case of COVID-19 in UP's Shamli, district to observe complete lockdown

The Shamli district in Saharanpur division of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday reported its first positive case of COVID-19, a 33-year-old man with travel history to Dubai.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Shamli district in Saharanpur division of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday reported its first positive case of COVID-19, a 33-year-old man with travel history to Dubai. The district administration has appealed to people to strictly observe lockdown, which has been imposed from 9 am this morning and said strict action would be taken against violators.The man, a native of Kairana, had returned from Dubai on March 15 and was under home quarantine since then. The patient only complained of sore throat.

"This morning the first positive case of coronavirus was confirmed in Kairana, Shamli. This is the first case in Saharanpur division. People are requested to stay inside their homes and follow the orders of the district administration, otherwise, very strict steps will be taken by the administration which will be heavy on the violators," said Saharanpur Commissioner. "There can be no reason to venture out in a lockdown except for very important health issues. Everyone should ensure full cooperation, otherwise, they have to be ready for police action against them," the commissioner asserted.

He further appealed people to act as responsible citizens to fight the battle against coronavirus together. So far, at least 34 people have been affected by coronavirus in the state. According to the ICMR latest bulletin, 471 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in the country.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the number of cases worldwide has surpassed 3,30,000, while the number of deaths has exceeded 14,000. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

