COVID-19: Tamil Nadu CM announces extra salary for doctors, support staff

In the wake of surging cases of COVID-19 in the country, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami on Tuesday announced a month's extra salary for Health Department employees, including doctors and support staff.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

In the wake of surging cases of COVID-19 in the country, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami on Tuesday announced a month's extra salary for Health Department employees, including doctors and support staff. "Health Department workers like doctors, nurses and all those who attend to coronavirus patients will be given one month's extra salary," said Palaniswami in the State Assembly.

Palaniswami had also announced that Rs 1000 will be given to all ration card holders, free rice, sugar, and other essential commodities. "To avoid long queues, commodities will be issued on a token basis," he added.

According to the Health Ministry, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 12. Palaniswami on Monday said that restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC will be imposed in the state till March 31 in the wake of surging cases of COVID-19 in the country.

The order will come into effect from March 24 at 6 pm. (ANI)

