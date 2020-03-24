Railways issues instructions to ensure employees not retrenched

In a bid to reduce the hardships and protect the interests of contractual and outsourced staff engaged in providing services such as On-Board House Keeping services (OBHS) in trains, sanitation, pantry cars, stations, offices, and other commercial activities, Ministry of Railways has decided that such staff will be treated 'on duty' and be paid accordingly till the expiry of suspension of services/lockdown or as advised by Central Government in this regard. This is applicable to contracts awarded on a manpower basis.

For contracts awarded on the lumpsum basis (i.e. not on manpower basis), a maximum payment that may be made shall be limited to 70% of the contract value.

Railway Board has issued necessary instructions to Zonal Railways to ensure that the contractual staff and outsourced employees are not retrenched due to the suspension of services/lockdown.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.