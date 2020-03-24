Left Menu
Man booked for violating home quarantine norms

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 18:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 18:35 IST
Hyderabad, Mar 24 (PTI): A 20-year-old man who returned from Australia around five days ago was booked here on Tuesday for violating the home quarantine norms prescribed by the Government and admitted to the state run Gandhi hospital here for COVID-19 tests, police said on Tuesday. He was found while travelling in a car with his parents at Cyber Towers junction area here during vehicle checks by police during the lockdown period, they said.

The initial investigation revealed that the man, who was pursuing studies in Australia,came to the city on the March 19 Instead of undergoing home quarantine for 14 days on his arrival in the state, he was found moving out , violating the norms prescribed by the Health Department, police said. As he was also found coughing frequently, he was shifted to the isolation ward at the Gandhi Hospital for further tests If the man tested positive, his family members would also be called for medical tests, they said, As of now, they have been asked to strictly adhere to home quarantine norms, police said.

The man was booked under the relevant provisions of the Epidemic diseases Act, 1897, they said..

