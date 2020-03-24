COVID-19: Night curfew imposed in Telangana, says CM Rao

The Telangana government on Tuesday announced imposition of night curfew from seven PM till six AM the next morning during the lockdown period. "Evening 7'o clock to morning 6'o clock, throughout the state, curfew is being imposed from today...," Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said.

Telangana has announced a lockdown from March 22 till March 31. "No one should come on to roads at any cost. If anyone has any trouble, dial 100. Vehicle will come to your house and they will help," the chief minister told a press conference.

He also said all public representatives should go to their respective places and assist administration in maintaining lockdown throughout the state. The chief minister warned that passports of those who are currently under house quarantine will be seized to ensure their confinement.

He announced the measures in the wake of people, whoare supposed to be under quarantine, violating the regulation..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.