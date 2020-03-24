Odisha police urge district officials to exempt medical

With Odisha government restricting the movement of people after imposing total lockdown in all the 30 districts, the Odisha Police on Tuesday asked the district police authorities to exempt doctors, nurses and other health personnel from its purview. The doctors, nurses and other health personnel of both the government and private sectors should be allowed free movement till March 27 on production of their identity cards, DGP Abhay said in separate letters to SPs/DCPs/DIGs/IGs of all the districts and the CP of BhubaneswarCuttack.

Doctors, nurses and other healthcare personnel are crucial for society in general, more so in the current scenario. We are working to develop a web-based system of passes for all exempted category, the letter said. The health personnel should be allowed to move, during the lockdown till March 27, in their vehicles on showing their identity cards, with name, designation and photograph, issued by the government or a private hospital, the letter added.

Meanwhile, the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissionrate stopped issuing passes for the persons engaged in the fight against COVID-19 due to huge crowd in front of the police stations in the city. We are cancelling process of issuing passes to emergency workers as too many people are congregating and social distance cannot be maintained. Please use your I-Card for the moment. We will introduce an IT Platform by tomorrow to automate the process of issue of vehicle passes, the Commissioner of Police, Sudhanshu Sarangi, said in a tweet.

He said those require to travel on medical emergencies will be allowed if there is a patient..