Left Menu

UP records 26.12% voter turnout till 11 am in LS polls phase 3

Over 26% of voters cast their ballots in the first 4 hours of polling for 10 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh. Agra and Sambhal among the constituencies with highest turnout. Akhilesh Yadav, Dimple Yadav, and S P Singh Baghel are prominent candidates who voted. Some villages boycotted polling due to unaddressed issues. SP's Dimple Yadav aims to retain Mainpuri, while Akshaya and Aditya Yadav contest in Firozabad and Budaun, respectively. Uttar Pradesh, with 80 constituencies, has the highest representation in the Lok Sabha. Polling continues till 6 pm.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 07-05-2024 11:54 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 11:54 IST
UP records 26.12% voter turnout till 11 am in LS polls phase 3
  • Country:
  • India

More than 26 per cent voters exercised their franchise in the first four hours of polling for 10 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

The state witnessed 26.12 per cent polling till 11 am in the third phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha election.

While Agra witnessed 25.87 per cent polling, Aonla recorded a 25.98-per cent voter turnout, Budaun 26.02 per cent, Bareilly 23.6 per cent, Etah 27.17 per cent, Fatehpur Sikri 27.63 per cent, Firozabad 24.42 per cent, Hathras 26.05 per cent, Mainpuri 25.13 per cent and Sambhal 29.55 per cent, the Election Commission (EC) said.

Voting began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm. More than 1.89 crore voters are eligible to vote in these 10 constituencies.

Prominent among those who cast their votes are the Samajwadi Party's (SP) Akhliesh Yadav, Dimple Yadav and Dharmendra Yadav in Saifai (Etawah) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates S P Singh Baghel and Parmeshwar Lal Saini in Agra and Sambhal respectively.

In Budaun, the villagers of Dhoranpur boycotted the polling. They protested against politicians for not paying heed to their demand for a road. District Magistrate Manoj Kumar said the issue has come to his notice and a sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) has been sent to the village.

Talking to reporters in Sambhal, SP candidate Zia-ur-Rehman Barq alleged that a circle officer doubled up as a BJP worker and snatched bags and voter slips from SP workers and detained them.

He requested the EC to remove the officer immediately.

Not a single vote was cast in three villages of Firozabad -- Nagla Jawahar, Neem Kheria and Nagla Umar -- as the villagers tried to draw the administration's attention to their problems.

It is an important phase for the family members of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.

SP's Dimple Yadav is aiming to retain the Mainpuri seat, which she won in a bypoll following the death of her father-in-law and party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Akshaya Yadav, the son of SP national principal general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav, will try to reclaim the Firozabad seat.

Aditya Yadav, the son of SP national general secretary Shivpal Yadav, is making his electoral debut from the Budaun constituency, which was won by his cousin Dharmendra Yadav in 2014.

Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of 80 parliamentary constituencies among all the states. Polling in the state is spread across all seven phases from April 19 to June 1.

The counting of votes will be taken up on June 4.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

 India
2
French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a thing.; Global health heavyweights team up for climate, disease funding

Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says 90% of 2024 revenues will accrue at end of year; China should boost number of ICU beds, state agencies say and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says 90% of 2024 revenues will accrue at end o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024