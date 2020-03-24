Production units of Railways to be utilised to manufacture essential medical items: Piyush Goyal

In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, Indian Railways has decided to utilise its production units and zonal railway workshops to manufacture essential medical items which can be utilised for the treatment of those affected by COVID-19, Union Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday. "United to Combat Coronavirus: In the wake of #COVID19, Railways has decided to utilise its Production Units & Zonal Railway Workshops to manufacture essential medical items which can be utilised for the treatment of those affected in the pandemic," Goyal tweeted.

The Union Minister also posted a letter undersigned by A K Tiwari, Principal Executive Director, En & HM, which reads that in this "dire situation", the manufacturing capabilities of Indian Railways may be needed to be harnessed in order to combat this "scourge". "It is noted that manufacturing facilities available in Indian Railway's production units and zonal railway workshops can be utilised for manufacture of items like simple hospital beds (without mattresses), medical trolleys for hospitals and quarantine facilities, IV stands, stretchers, hospital footsteps, hospital bedside lockers, wash-basins with stands, ventilators, PPEs like masks, sanitizers, water tanks etc. Other items requiring sheet metal fabrication work, welding and machining can also be manufactured in these facilities based on an urgent requirement," the letter reads.

The letter said the production units and workshops may asses the feasibility to manufacture these items in large quantities (as may be required) at short notice. (ANI)

