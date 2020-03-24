Punjab CM sets up COVID relief fund

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday set up a COVID relief fund to be utilised for the welfare of people in distress due to coronavirus. He asked people to "donate generously".

According to a spokesperson of the Chief Minister's Office, the COVID Relief Fund account would enable people to make contributions digitally through various payment gateways facilitating quick and easy transfer. The chief minister also called upon the people to work towards helping their Punjabi fellows.

He said the people's contribution to the fund would be a welfare step for the poor and the under-privileged during the lockdown period..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.