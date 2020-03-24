Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nationwide lockdown triggers panic-buying among people

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 23:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 23:49 IST
Nationwide lockdown triggers panic-buying among people

The announcement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for 21-day nationwide lockdown from Tuesday midnight in view of the coronavirus threat led to panic-buying of essential items in many parts of the national capital. The prime minister appealed to people not to panic, saying thronging shops will pose the risk of spread of COVID-19.

"There is absolutely no need to panic; the Centre and states will work together to ensure availability of essential commodities, medicines, etc," he said. However, people fearing shortage and rise in prices of the commodities queued up in front of grocery stores, vegetable vendors and medical shops.

"I had already purchased groceries and other items to meet my family's needs till March 31. I need more items now as the lockdown has been extended," Amit Prakash, who was standing outside a grocery store in Laxmi Nagar, said. Hectic-buying of food items which started after the 'Janta curfew' on Sunday and announcement of a lockdown by the Delhi government intensified shortly after the prime minister announced the nationwide lockdown on Tuesday.

"I have never witnessed such a chaos in my life. All our stocks, including rice, flour, bread, biscuits, edible oils, have been sold out," the owner of a general store in Shakarpur said. The people feared that restrictions would only intensify further due to the coronavirus threat in the coming days, and the shortage of food items would accentuate.

"The rates of vegetables, rice, flour and other food items are already high. The problem is growing due to the sudden increase in demand and restrictions due to the lockdown in the city. The government must act against hoarding and black marketing of essential commodities," Shailesh, a businessman in Patparganj, said. The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued guidelines to be followed during the 21-day complete lockdown, assuring that fair price shops and those dealing with food, groceries, fruits, vegetables, dairy, meat, fish, animal fodder will remain open.

Dense crowds were also seen outside medicine shops in the city. "People are behaving like they never went to school. This time they should set an example. Our government has promised us that there will be no shortage of essential supplies. One should keep patience and not panic. We will all sail through this," a medical store owner in Jungpura said.

Ananya Sundaray, a resident of Malviya Nagar, said, "After I heard about the lockdown, I and my two flatmates rushed to a nearby market, as stores downstairs were closed. There were long queues in almost all the shops. We bought flour, rice, soyabean, sugar, vegetables and maggie packets." But some people also talked of having patience and cooperate with the coordinate with the government in these extraordinary times. "As soon as the complete lockdown was announced, we decided to call up water suppliers and departmental stores if they would be operational. After assistance from suppliers, we decided to stay indoors and not queue up outside shops," Nandita, a resident of Lajpat Nagar, said.

Another resident of Lajpat Nagar Neena Gupta said, "Anticipating lockdown, we had stocked all essentials a few days ago. But now that the government has assured there won't be cut down on essential supplies, we feel better." Delhi has so far reported 30 cases of coronavirus, including two deaths.  PTI AMP GVS VIT SNE SNE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Cameroon saxophone player Manu Dibango dies from coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Italian coronavirus deaths jump, dashing hopes that worst was over

Fatalities in Italy from coronavirus have surged in the last 24 hours, the Civil Protection Agency said on Tuesday, dashing hopes the epidemic in the worlds worst hit country was easing after more encouraging numbers in the previous two day...

UK to open 4,000-bed virus field hospital in London

The British government said Tuesday it will open a 4,000-bed field hospital at a London exhibition centre as part of its plans to treat coronavirus cases. The move comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday ordered the country into ...

UN chief urges G20 to adopt 'war-time' plan with trillions

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged leaders of the worlds 20 major industrialized nations on Tuesday to adopt a wartime plan including a stimulus package in the trillions of dollars for businesses, workers and households in developi...

Bengal Imams' body restricts entry of people into mosques

With the coronavirus outbreak triggering lockdown across the country, an organisation of Imams of West Bengal on Tuesday asked authorities of mosques to restrict entry of people to prevent large gatherings and conducting prayers with very f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020