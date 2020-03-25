Amritsar temples following coronavirus lockdown as Navratri begins

Mata Sheetla Mandir in Amritsar saw only a handful of devotees on Wednesday as Chaitra Navratri began amidst coronavirus lockdown to discourage people from crowding. People offered from outside as the gates to the sanctum sanctorum of the temple remained shut in accordance with the government's guidelines on lockdown.

"I visited Longa Wali Devi Temple but it was closed. I have now offered my prayers from outside" Shashi Bala, one of the devotees told ANI. "It's a good thing that they have shut the temple. I visit once every six months, hence wanted to at least offer my prayers from outside" she added.

But most people endorsed the decision to put a complete lockdown in order to defeat the deadly virus, which has claimed thousand of lives across the world within weeks. "Although the temple gates are shut, it seems necessary to take such measures to contain the spread of the virus," said a devotee.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from Tuesday midnight to curb the spread of coronavirus. Public places are shut to avoid community transmission. The total number of active COVID-19 cases reported so far in the country is 562, with 29 confirmed cases in Punjab, according to Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

