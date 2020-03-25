Looking forward to attending G20 summit on COVID-19: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said he is looking forward to the G-20 virus summit to be held via video conference on Thursday to discuss the coronavirus pandemic. "The #G20 has an important global role to play in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic," he tweeted Wednesday. Modi said he is looking forward to "productive discussions tomorrow at the #G20VirtualSummit, being coordinated by the Saudi G20 Presidency"

Leaders from the group comprising 19 industrialised countries and the European Union will discuss the global coronavirus crisis via video conference to develop an action plan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

