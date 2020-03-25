Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: 4 more test positive in Kashmir; Authorities fear more cases as people hide travel history

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 21:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 21:36 IST
COVID-19: 4 more test positive in Kashmir; Authorities fear more cases as people hide travel history

Four more persons tested positive for coronavirus in J-K on Wednesday, taking the number of cases to 11, a senior official said, while authorities in Kashmir expressed apprehensions that the cases could be more than reported in the Valley as a significant number of people appeared to have concealed their travel history.         "Four new positive cases have been reported from Kashmir. All of them are from Bandipora district," Bhupinder Singh, Director of National Health Mission and incharge of measures on COVID-19, told reporters inJammu.                    He said that the new patients had come in contact with a person who had tested positive in Srinagar on Tuesday.           As per a government bulletin on Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir, as many as 5,124 travellers and people who came in contact with suspected and positive cases have been put under surveillance. Among them 3,061 are in home quarantine (including facilities operated by the government), 80 in hospital quarantine and 1,477 in home surveillance.   As many as 506 people have completed their 28-day surveillance period, it said. While 326 samples have been sent for testing, 294 tested negative, 11 were positive including one patient who recovered. Reports of 21 are awaited, it added.         Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary said the administration was flooded with messages about people concealing travel history, apparently to avoid undergoing mandatory quarantine.         "Flood of messages about travellers who concealed travel history; and about contacts. I wish such people acted responsibly. Those appeals weren't without reason. Control room and teams are having tough time," he tweeted on Wednesday.          "Doctors suggest actual cases in community could probably be more than those tested positive," he said and appealed to the people to stay indoors during the lockdown period so as to break the chain of transmission of the virus.                   "For heaven's sake stay at homes and report to designated hospitals if you have symptoms/travel history. Consult on phone before visiting hospital. Please. Spread the word," he added.            Earlier,  four persons tested positive for coronavirus in the Kashmir valley.            Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Police has registered 218 FIRs against people who violated the lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, an official said.

Restrictions on movement imposed in Kashmir to prevent the spread of coronavirus were tightened on Wednesday and strict action initiated against violaters, officials said. Forty-nine people were arrested in Srinagar, Sopore, Handwara and Anantnag areas of the Valley for violating the prohibitory orders on Monday, while 45 were arrested in Ganderbal and Kupwara districts on Tuesday. Security forces sealed off several roads and erected barriers across the Valley to enforce the lockdown, they said. Police vehicles fitted with public address systems went around the residential areas late Tuesday as well as on Wednesday morning, announcing the imposition of restrictions under section 144 of CrPC and advising people to stay indoors. Police also used drones in some parts of the city to announce the restrictions, they added. A suspected coronavirus patient, who had recently travelled to another country, Wednesday fled from a hospital in Srinagar but was immediately tracked and re-admitted, officials said. They said legal action would be taken against the patient for putting other people's health at risk. The patient, a resident of Batamaloo area of the city here, was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday and his sample has been sent for the COVID-19 test, the officials said. Authorities in the Union Territory also announced more steps to assist the people who may be facing hardships due to the lockdown. The J-K Administrative Council has ordered forthwith release of one-month pension in advance to all its retired employees besides the wages for a month to its daily-wage workers, an official spokesman said.

The Council had also decided to release advance ration for April and May to all ration card holders and one month's ration for Mid-Day Meals would also be distributed in advance amongst the parents of eligible children.                            It had also decided that in view of the difficulties being faced by them, ration packets be immediately distributed among the destitute and slum dwellers.                Around 1.60 lakh families in Srinagar city would get ration delivered to their homes from Saturday. Authorities released toll free helpline numbers for support, guidance, and response to health related queries on coronavirus: National -- 1075; Jammu and Kashmir -- 0191-2549676 (UT level Cell), 01912520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 01942440283 & 0194-2430581(For Kashmir Division).                    Singh urged the people to strictly follow directions for a complete lockdown in the entire nation for the next 21 days in an effort to contain the COVID-19 pandemic as it is essential to break the chain of its transmission.                    "People are appealed to stay in their homes and take the lockdown imposed by the government with utmost sincerity as carelessness of few can throw us into grave jeopardy, keeping in view the experiences of other countries," he said. PTI AB/MIJ/AQS/SSB RT RT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Uttarakhand govt bars collection of fees by schools during lockdown

Uttarakhand Education Secretary R Meenakshi Sundaram on Wednesday issued an order directing all government or private schools in the state to collect tuition fees from students after situation, created by the threat of the spread of COVID-1...

G20 has important role to play in addressing COVID-19 pandemic, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the G20 has an important global role to play in addressing the coronavirus pandemic. The G20 has an important global role to play in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic. I look forward to pro...

Palestinians report first death from coronavirus

The Palestinians reported their first death from the coronavirus on Wednesday, a woman in her 60s who lived in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. The woman had experienced symptoms and was later hospitalised before succumbing to the illness, s...

AIIMS to soon begin tele-consultation facility for patients

The AIIMS will soon begin a tele-consultation facility for its patients as it has shut down its OPD, including speciality services, and all new and follow-up patients registration from March 24 till further orders. The facility is likely to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020