COVID-19: Kerala govt to come up with Community Kitchen

In the backdrop of coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown, Kerala Government is planning to come up with 'Community Kitchen' to cater food to the needy, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday. The state is also going to come up with 1000 restaurants that will provide home delivery of food at a subsidized rate.

Speaking to media persons here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said that the Local Self Government institutions would ensure the supply of food items to those affected by the lockdown so that there is no starvation in the state. "LSG bodies will start Community Kitchens to prepare food and deliver them to the homes of the sick, elderly and those staying alone. Every Panchayat and Municipality should conduct a survey to identify the genuine people who require this service," said Vijayan.

"People staying in isolation at homes and sick patients can avail the service. There will be a local contact number for the needy to request food. Transgenders will also be provided with special shelter and food during this lockdown period," he added. "We expect people to cooperate and stay where they are as suggested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They should not violate the conditions enforced during the quarantine," he said.

The state cabinet had decided to come out with the Kerala Epidemic Disease Ordinance 2020. Earlier in the day, the chief minister tweeted, "No one will starve during this lockdown #COVID19 Kerala has taken extensive measures to ensure that no one will starve during the lockdown. Will be implemented through Local Self Governments, ward-level committees and volunteer." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.