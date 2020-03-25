Left Menu
Covid-19: Kerala reports nine positive cases on Wednesday

Kerala has reported nine new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, taking the total count in Kerala to 118, including six discharged.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Kerala has reported nine new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, taking the total count in Kerala to 118, including six discharged. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that today six cases were tested negative taking the total number of recovered patients to 12.

Of the nine new cases, three are from Ernakulam district, two each from Palakkad and Pathanamthitta districts, and one each from Idukki and Kozhikode districts. Four of these new patients have returned from Dubai, one each from the UK and France, and the remaining three have got from local contact. One of them is a taxi driver who ferried a French tourist.One patient each from Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur were discharged today from the hospital following their recovery. No fresh case has been reported from Kasargod district, which has most number of COVID-19 cases in Kerala. As on Wednesday, 76,542 people are under observation across the state out of which 76,010 are in their house and 532 in hospitals. 122 persons were hospitalised today. Of the 4,902 samples sent for testing, 3,465 have tested negative.

Of the total 118 virus-infected cases reported so far in Kerala, 91 are Non-Resident Indians (NRI), who have come back to the state from overseas, eight are foreign nationals and 19 have got infected through local contact. 12 persons have recovered completely from the disease. (ANI)

