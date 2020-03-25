Left Menu
Amid lockdown, Noida police provides ration to 82 people living in shanties

  • PTI
  • |
  • Noida
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 23:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 23:39 IST
The Noida police on Wednesday went beyond their call of duty as they came to the rescue of over 80 people, including children, living in shanties by providing them rations amid the lockdown applied due to coronavirus, officials said. There were several women and children besides men, mostly daily wage earners, living in the shanties near Tilpata village in Greater Noida who had run out of rice and lentils and could not go out to markets to refill their supplies, a police official said.

"As many as 82 people inhabit those shanties and they had run out of rations. One of the residents, Sanju, made a call on the 112 number and narrated their ordeal after which a Police Response Vehicle (PRV) reached there," a police spokesperson said. "The inspector of the PRV took 50 kg of rice and 25 kg of dal (lentil) along with his PRV team to the village to help them through the situation," the spokesperson added.

The entire country is currently under a 21-day lockdown that begun Wednesday in the wake of coronavirus pandemic and the public has been asked to stay indoors to avoid getting infected with the contagion. Meanwhile, the district police said women across Noida and Greater Noida can avail police escort service from the number 112 in case they have to go out at odd hours during unavoidable circumstances.

Police Commissioner Alok Singh also warned of action against those discriminating against citizens from the Northeast. "If there is any discrimination against anybody from the northeastern states, they can dial 112 and report the matter and we will ensure immediate and strict action," Singh was quoted as saying in a statement.

Amid the lockdown and some incidents of panic-buying, the police chief assured there will not be any shortage of essential supplies, even as the district administration has ordered that medical shops, groceries, daily ration shops will remain open from 6 am till 11 pm. All officers of Noida police have been directed that online delivery services of Grofers, Milk Basket, Big Basket, Zomato, Harvest Gold, Easy Day, Spencer, among others, will continue as usual during the lockdown, according to the statement.

Private security guards working in the district are being issued passes by the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Ashutosh Dwivedi, it stated. Media personnel, staff of IT firms and those engaged in medical emergency services can apply for pass on the website of the Noida police – HYPERLINK "http://www.noidapolice.com"www.noidapolice.com – to avoid hassle during the 21-day lockdown, it added.

So far, Gautam Buddh Nagar has recorded 11 positive cases of coronavirus of which one patient has been treated and discharged while the others are undergoing treatment at hospitals, according to officials..

