Left Menu
Development News Edition

Circles drawn at vegetable markets in Andhra to ensure social distancing

The administration drew circles at vegetable markets in the state to ensure that citizens maintain social distancing while buying items in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 04:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 04:34 IST
Circles drawn at vegetable markets in Andhra to ensure social distancing
Visual from a vegetable market in Vizianagaram district.. Image Credit: ANI

The administration drew circles at vegetable markets in the state to ensure that citizens maintain social distancing while buying items in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak. In the market at Bobbili town of Vizianagaram district, markings are made at a two-metre distance. People stand inside the marks until their turn comes in to buy vegetables.

On Wednesday, the Director of Health and Family Welfare has informed that two new COVID-19 positive cases are detected in the state. Now, there are 10 positive cases in the state. The Union Health Ministry had earlier reported 606 positive COVID-19 cases in India including 43 foreign nationals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Gilead asks FDA to revoke orphan drug status for potential coronavirus drug

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Videos

Latest News

Singapore plans for recession as economy shrinks more than expected in Q1 due to virus

Singapores economy contracted 2.2 in the first quarter from a year earlier, preliminary data showed on Thursday, with the coronavirus outbreak prompting authorities to downgrade their full-year GDP forecast range to -4 to -1. Economists pol...

Home-bound users fume as video apps do not sync with TVs

Kat Volpe laid out an exercise mat and tried to sync her iPhone with her big screen TV for a fitness class webcast on Instagram last week during New Yorks coronavirus lockdown.But the popular app is incompatible with Googles Chromecast TV-p...

COVID-19: Locals barricaded roads to prevent movement of people in WB's Bankura

Locals at a village in Bankura have barricaded roads connecting the village to other parts of the district, with bamboo to prevent movement of people in the view of novel coronavirus outbreak.It is a message that everyone should remain at h...

Former FBI agent Levinson believed to have died in Iran custody, family says

The family of Robert Levinson, the former FBI agent who disappeared in March 2007 after traveling to an island controlled by Iran, said on Wednesday it now believes Levinson died in Iranian custody, based on information from U.S. officials....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020