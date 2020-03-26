Left Menu
Dehradun: J-K Students Association urges Kashmiri students not to hide travel history

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association in Dehradun on Thursday urged Kashmiri students who are returning from different countries in the wake of the outbreak of coronavirus not hide their travel history.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The association termed the actions of a few Kashmiri students as unfortunate and shocking who managed to escape quarantine and refused to undergo isolation.

It urged the authorities to take strict action against the defaulters. "We appeal to all Kashmiri students to voluntarily apply for quarantine for their personal as well as betterment of their families. It is for their benefit," said spokesperson of the association Nasir Khuehami, while speaking to media in Dehradun.

"People with travel history to foreign countries need to sober up. Their slight deviations from rules laid out by the state will lead to an unprecedented disaster in our community. Instead of hiding their travel history, they should come forward and report it to the administration without making any procrastinations" "In order to secure people's fundamental right to life, we must follow our duties sincerely, only then can we surpass this disaster collectively," he added.

"In the present scenario, it is important for students to be responsible and share accurate details, including travel history," Khuehami said in his concluding remark. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

