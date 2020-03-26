Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong MLA in Pondy booked for alleged violation of lockdown

  • PTI
  • |
  • Puducherry
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 11:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 11:28 IST
Cong MLA in Pondy booked for alleged violation of lockdown

A ruling Congress legislator in Puducherry has been booked for allegedly violating lokcdown rules and distributing dole to people at a village here, Lt Governor Kiran Bedi said on Thursday. In a WhatsApp message to mediapersons, she said a FIR had been registered against Congress MLA A John Kumar and more than 200 people for allegedly distributing doles to people outside his house in the neighbouring Nellithope on Wednesday.

The Orleanpet police also confirmed booking of the case against the MLA and others for allegedly violating the lockdown rules. She said police had booked the legislator and the others under Disaster Management Act "for his highly irresponsible conduct of hosting and allowing over 200 people to collect outside his house and distributing doles personally." The union territory is under lockdown as part of efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The Lt Governor said "this was while lay people were being booked for curfew violations and being announced in the media. He is a serving MLA of the ruling party. A criminal case has been registered against him for blatant violations of law despite mass information and media messages instead of following the law he chose to violate it." She also posted the copy of the FIR the Orleanpet police had filed against Kumar and the others. The legislator had allegedly distributed vegetables in bags to the people and a team of policemen who were on routine rounds had information about the distribution of vegetables.

Cases had been registered under sections 269 and 188 IPC and also under the Epidemic Diseases Act and Disaster Management Act. The MLA is a close confidante of the Chief Minister V Narayanasamy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Gilead asks FDA to revoke orphan drug status for potential coronavirus drug

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

Airbus says reducing wing production for three weeks

Airbus SE is reducing the production of aircraft wings for three weeks as it slows operations to put in place extra health and safety measures due to the coronavirus pandemic, the planemaker said on Thursday.The move affects wing plants in ...

Moody's places Hyderabad Airport's rating on review for possible downgrade

Moodys Investors Service has placed GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltds HIALs Ba1 corporate family rating on review for possible downgrade. The outlook has been changed to a rating under review from negative. The rating action reflects...

Evidence suggests density control measures working in slowing COVID19 hospitalisation rate: NY Gov

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has said that the strict social distancing and density control measures are paying off, as the exponential rate of hospitalisations has slowed but emphasised that still more needs to be done to control the spr...

WHO 'very much' sided with China on coronavirus: Trump

US President Donald Trump has said that the World Health Organization has very much sided with China on coronavirus crisis, asserting that many people are unhappy with the global health agency and feel that its been very unfair. President T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020