Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kashmir: 48 people who came in contact with COVID-19 patient put in quarantine

  • PTI
  • |
  • Srinagar
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 12:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 12:03 IST
Kashmir: 48 people who came in contact with COVID-19 patient put in quarantine

Forty-eight people, who had come in contact with the first coronavirus fatality in Kashmir, are in quarantine and authorities are in touch with the states visited by the man to track those who may have been infected by him, an official said on Thursday. The 65-year-old man, hailing from Hyderpora area of the city here, died on Thursday morning -- becoming the first fatality in Jammu and Kashmir due to coronavirus.

Four of his contacts in the valley – all from north Kashmir's Bandipora district -- also tested positive on Wednesday. "The person attended religious gatherings in New Delhi, Deoband (in Uttar Pradesh), Jammu, Samba, Sopore and then he came back here (Srinagar) and was admitted to a chest diseases hospital where he expired," Director, Health Services, Kashmir, Samir Matoo told PTI.

Matoo said "naturally" the person must have come in contact with a lot of people at the places he travelled to. He said the health department has tracked the people of the valley the infected person had come in contact with and all of them have been put in quarantine and were under surveillance.

"We have tracked these 48 persons and they have been put in quarantine," he said. Asked if the man can be called a "super-spreader" for likely infecting several others, the director said: "See, there is no description as such for a super-spreader, but he has visited so many places, so he has been spreading it (infection) also." Matoo said the health department is in touch with the authorities in other places visited by him to enable the tracking of people who would have come in contact with him.

"We do not know the number of people he has come in contact with outside Jammu and Kashmir but we are in touch with the authorities there," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Gilead asks FDA to revoke orphan drug status for potential coronavirus drug

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

Moscow to close all stores except grocery, pharmacies for a week

Moscow will close all shops except for pharmacies and grocery stores, the citys mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Thursday.This measure, which also includes the closure of restaurants, cafes and bars, will last from March 28 until April 5, Soby...

For Japan's Abe, Olympic delay may be no sweat

In 2016, Japans Prime Minister Shinzo Abe broke with his staid public image to pop up in Rio dressed as Super Mario for the official handover of the Olympic Games to Tokyo. The stunt reflected his commitment to an event that was supposed to...

G20 leaders to convene remotely as coronavirus cases near half a million

Leaders from the Group of 20 major economies will speak by video link on Thursday about combating the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impacts, as global infections top 471,000 with more than 21,000 dead. G20 finance ministers and cent...

Two rockets hit Baghdad's Green Zone: Iraq military

Two rockets slammed into the Iraqi capitals Green Zone, the high-security enclave home to government buildings and foreign embassies, early on Thursday, the military saidAn Iraqi security source told AFP the intended target appeared to be t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020