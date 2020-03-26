Coronavirus: Delhi Police distributes food packets to slum-dwellers amid lockdown

The Delhi Police on Thursday distributed food packets to slum-dwellers in West Delhi amid the lockdown and educated them about the precautions to be taken in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, officials said

Approximately 1,000 food packets were distributed with the help of an NGO in slum clusters of West Delhi's Raghubir Nagar and Ghondewala Mandir, they said

With the help of NGO "Ek Noor" and peace committee members, the police officials of West district initiated a campaign for distribution of food, water and sanitisation in the slum area, a senior police official said. As part of the campaign, the slum dwellers and the people on the roadside were also educated about hygiene and precautions to be taken in the wake of COVID-19 breakout, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.