Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Poonch

Pakistan violated the ceasefire in the Degwar and Shahpur sector of Poonch district on Tuesday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir)
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 14:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 14:52 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan violated the ceasefire in the Degwar and Shahpur sector of Poonch district on Tuesday. At around 7:30 pm on Tuesday, Pakistan started firing first with mortars and other small weapons along the LoC.

The Indian army retaliated befittingly. No casualties were reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

