Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Poonch
Pakistan violated the ceasefire in the Degwar and Shahpur sector of Poonch district on Tuesday.
Pakistan violated the ceasefire in the Degwar and Shahpur sector of Poonch district on Tuesday. At around 7:30 pm on Tuesday, Pakistan started firing first with mortars and other small weapons along the LoC.
The Indian army retaliated befittingly. No casualties were reported. (ANI)
