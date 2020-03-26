Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Poonch

Pakistan violated the ceasefire in the Degwar and Shahpur sector of Poonch district on Tuesday. At around 7:30 pm on Tuesday, Pakistan started firing first with mortars and other small weapons along the LoC.

The Indian army retaliated befittingly. No casualties were reported. (ANI)

