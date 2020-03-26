Rising vegetable rates due to lack of supply in UP's Ghazipur mandi amid lockdown

Wholesale markets across the country are facing acute problems, not because of the shortage of vegetables but due to the lack of supply, which has led to steep rise in prices due to the 21-day lockdown in the wake of the deadly COVID-19 outbreak. One such instance is in Ghazipur mandi in Uttar Pradesh.

"There is no shortage of vegetables in Ghazipur wholesale vegetable market. The stock of vegetables are complete in the market and there is no shortage of any kind from anywhere, but due to lack of supply, the prices of vegetables may increase in the coming days," SP Gupta, chairman of wholesale market, told ANI. The Uttar Pradesh government has ordered restrictions on the movement of people and goods in and out of the state borders in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

Gupta said that there is no shortage in the stock of vegetables at present as they are being regularly supplied to the retailers. "Due to the movement of trains, the goods are not being supplied further. Let's see the situation that is present at the moment. It seems certain that the price of vegetables will increase in the next two to three days," he added.

The mandi (wholesale vegetable market) opens at 4 am. Customers used to flock the market between 7 am to 8 am and shop till 8 pm to 9 pm. But due to the lockdown, people have started crowding at 4 am itself. "This is why we are having problems," Gupta further said, adding that the local authorities in the area are stopping a crowd of people from venturing into the market at one point of time.

So far, Uttar Pradesh has reported above 40 cases of coronavirus infection. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged people not to venture outside without necessary reasons and follow the mandatory rules strictly for the next 21 days to stain the spread of the deadly virus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

