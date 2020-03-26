4 more test positive for coronavirus in UP, count rise to 42: Official
Four more persons have tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, taking the number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 42, a top official said on Thursday. The official said that 11 of the 42 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals
"Four fresh cases were found positive for coronavirus on Thursday. The total number of cases have now reached 42, including eight in Agra, three in Ghaziabad, 14 in Noida, eight in Lucknow, two in Pilibhit and one each in Baghpat, Lakhimpur-Kheri, Moradabad, Varanasi, Kanpur, Jaunpur and Shamli," Additional Chief Secretary Information, Awanish Awasthi told reporters. Those cured include seven from Agra, two from Ghaziabad and one each from Lucknow and Noida. Awasthi said 30,000 people in the state are under surveillance. PTI ABN TDSTDS
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Two youth held for celebratory firing during Holi revelry in UP's Shamli
Smuggled liquor seized from two villages in UP's Shamli district
Jaunpur under lockdown, 17 districts in UP under restrictions
Ex-MLA threatens to move out of Shamli over traffic jams caused by sugarcane carts
Pilibhit becomes 16th Uttar Pradesh district to be locked down till Wednesday: Govt official.