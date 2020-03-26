COVID-19: Thane mayor warns shopkeepers against overcharging

Thane mayor Naresh Mhaske on Thursday warned shopkeepers against selling essential commodities at exorbitant prices during the COVID-19 lockdown. The Thane Municipal Corporation had received several complaints about shops selling essentials at thrice their rates, the mayor said in a release.

Overcharging won't be tolerated at any cost, he warned, asking citizens to approach local Shiv Sena leaders or the civic authority with such complaints. Mhaske also directed civic officials to take action against errant shopkeepers who overcharge customers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

