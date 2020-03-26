COVID-19: IAF taking measures to provide aid to civil administration

Indian Air Force continues to take measures to provide all possible assistance to the civil administration across the country in containing the spread of COVID-19.

IAF has created 09 quarantine facilities of 200-300 personnel capacity each, at nodal IAF bases across the country.

Command Hospital Air Force Bangalore(CHAFB) has been designated as the first laboratory in the IAF to undertake COVID-19 testing which will greatly enhance the region's ability to carry out quick testing of suspected cases and allow prompt and timely intervention where required.

To monitor the prevailing situation and provide immediate response and assistance as required, a 24x7 crisis management cell has been set up at Air Headquarters and various Command Headquarters. IAF aircraft are continuing to fly in medical supplies and doctors to Leh and fly out blood samples for COVID testing to Chandigarh and Delhi.

All measures and directives issued by the government towards containing the spread of COVID-19 have been strictly enforced across all IAF stations.

IAF stands with the government in this fight to contain the spread of COVID-19 and provide all possible assistance to the citizens of the country.

(With Inputs from PIB)

