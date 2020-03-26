Left Menu
Govt official prosecuted for denying equipment to quarantine facility in JK

  • PTI
  • Srinagar
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 20:01 IST
  • Created: 26-03-2020 20:01 IST
Srinagar, Mar 26 (PTI) Prosecution proceedings have been initiated against the Principal of the Degree College at Tral in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir for violating the district administration's orders and not providing the requisite equipment for newly established quarantine facilities, an official said Thursday. "Prosecution proceedings have been initiated against Principal, Degree College, Tral for violating orders of district administration and not providing equipment including LPG gas heaters, electric heaters, generator sets, computer systems for the newly established quarantine facilities," an official spokesperson said.  The college has been turned into a quarantine facility for suspected cases of coronavirus. Action has been initiated under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 against the principal, a government official, for his failure to perform the duties assigned to him and for obstructing government functionaries in discharging their duties, the spokesperson said.

He said termination notices were issued to two employees of the District Tuberculosis Centre who were found to be absent when the District Magistrate was inspecting the preparations to deal with COVID-19 cases at the centre. District Magistrate, Pulwama reiterated that any laxity on the part of government functionaries involved in discharging duties related to prevention of COVID-19 shall be dealt with under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and relevant penal provisions. He advised government employees to be proactive and make extra effort towards preventing the COVID-19 pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

