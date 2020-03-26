Sikh body offers inns to hospitals for utilisation during virus outbreak

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee on Thursday decided to hand over its inns to AIIMS and Safadarjung Hospital for utilisation in view of the coronavirus outbreak. Forty rooms of Gurudwara Rakabganj have already been given to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital after the hospital management contacted DSGMC, its chairman Manjinder Singh Sirsa said.

"In a meeting today, we decided to offer our inns to other hospitals. We have told Union Health minister Harsh Vardhan that 34 rooms of Gurudwara Motibagh could be used by AIIMS and Safdarjung Hospital," he said. It was also discussed in the meeting that coronavirus patients could be kept atthe committee's hospital at Gurudwara Bangla Sahib. If the health ministry decides for it, the committee can make all the necessary preparations, he said.

Sirsa said that the committee is also sending 'langar' (food) for 20,000 people daily to feed the needy persons as a complete lockdown is in place due to the coronavirus outbreak. The committee will provide food to more people if needed, he said..

