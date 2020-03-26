Left Menu
Development News Edition

Left jobless by lockdown, workers on long march home

  • PTI
  • |
  • Badaun
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 21:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 21:08 IST
Left jobless by lockdown, workers on long march home

A group of young men was forced by police to hop like frogs on a Badaun road for “violating” lockdown orders, the “punishment” reflecting the tough time migrant labourers face as measures to fight coronavirus leave them jobless. The three or four men seen in a video clip are among hordes making their way to their homes in Uttar Pradesh after losing the jobs they held in the bigger towns and cities.

Workers from New Delhi and the adjacent cities of Noida and Ghaziabad are trickling into Aligarh, many of them after covering the nearly 150 km distance on foot. In the Badaun case, for which a policeman faces departmental action, the youths were returning to their villages in the district from Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh.

Some people on motorcycles and on foot are also seen in the video, but the policeman appears to focus only on the youths, waving a lathi at them. Badaun’s Senior Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Tripathi has regretted the “foolish” action by an “inexperienced” member of his force.

In Aligarh, factory worker Vaqil, who is in his twenties, said he started out on foot after his employer in Dadri told him there was no work for him. Etah’s Amal Kumar headed home from Noida when asked not to come to work from Sunday.

His employers told him to stay put in his room, but did not say whether he will be paid anything. Whatever food he had prepared for the journey is over and he said he needs help before he reaches his home.

Pradip Kumar who worked as tailor in a Noida company was asked to leave soon after the lockdown was announced. “I have been walking for a day and a half now,” he said. The worker is heading Kasganj where his brother is in the police.

Pradip Kumar claimed his employer washed his hands off any responsibility towards the workers, saying he could not help them. Another man hopesd to make the 350 km journey to Jhansi on foot “in a week”. "There is no work because of corona. We are about 30 people in all. We will cook our own food on the way," he said.

Some others were seen asking local people in Aligarh to help them contact their families in neighbouring districts. There are also reports of workers in Delhi, Noida and Greater Noida leaving for their hometowns as far away as Banda, about 600 km from the national capital.

A group of 16 has already covered a distance of over 400 km, reaching Jhansi on the way to Banda. Labourers with homes in villages around Etawah, Bareilly and Agra are also trying to walk home, reports said.

Some labourers travelling from Delhi to Muzaffarpur in Bihar have reoprtedly reached Agra. They, however, got support from the local administration which provided them food and water, reports said.

According to a government spokesperson, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the administration to provide food and transport to migrant labourers and help them reach their destinations. Adityanath came to know of their plight through the media, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Baba Vanga prediction: Did the blind Bulgarian mystic predict coronavirus?

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

S. Africans fear safety divide as coronavirus panic takes hold in cities

By Kim Harrisberg JOHANNESBURG, March 26 Thomson Reuters Foundation - As South Africa prepares to go into a 21-day national lockdown to stem the coronavirus outbreak, poorer residents fear being exposed to worsening violence and scams as se...

Chess-Federation suspends major chess tournament in Russia after all flights grounded

The International Chess Federation FIDE said on Thursday it was halting a major tournament it was hosting in Russia after all flights to and from the country were grounded, potentially causing logistical headaches for its foreign participan...

Lockdown: Delhi govt to set up 'hunger relief centre' in every district

The Delhi government ordered the district magistrates on Thursday to set up hunger relief centres to serve food to the needy people in the wake of the countrywide lockdown over the novel coronavirus pandemic. An official said the Delhi Disa...

88 pc of deaths due to COVID-19 in G20 countries, need concrete action plan: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called on G20 countries to come out with a concrete action plan to fight coronavirus, saying that 90 per cent of COVID-19 cases and 88 per cent deaths from the global pandemic were from the member co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020