Left Menu
Development News Edition

Young food vendor walks from Delhi to UP's Badaun sans public transport

As normal life has come to a standstill with no public transport available following the imposition of a 21-day countrywide lockdown, a 16-year-old food vendor is travelling to Badaun in Uttar Pradesh from Delhi on foot.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 21:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 21:11 IST
Young food vendor walks from Delhi to UP's Badaun sans public transport
16-year-old Shanti Pal, is travelling to Badaun in Uttar Pradesh from Delhi on foot.. Image Credit: ANI

As normal life has come to a standstill with no public transport available following the imposition of a 21-day countrywide lockdown, a 16-year-old food vendor is travelling to Badaun in Uttar Pradesh from Delhi on foot. The distance between Delhi and Badaun is around 225 kilometres.

The youngster makes his ends meet by selling chole bhature in Andrews Ganj area in Delhi from where he started making the long walk to his hometown, without having a morsel. "I sell chhole-bhature in Andrews Ganj area from where I started walking on foot towards my home in Badaun in Uttar Pradesh. I hope to reach there by tomorrow. I have not eaten anything since yesterday," said the 16-year-old Shanti Pal, who had reached Anand Vihar by that time.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from March 24 midnight to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 649 positive coronavirus cases in the country, including 593 active cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Baba Vanga prediction: Did the blind Bulgarian mystic predict coronavirus?

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

S. Africans fear safety divide as coronavirus panic takes hold in cities

By Kim Harrisberg JOHANNESBURG, March 26 Thomson Reuters Foundation - As South Africa prepares to go into a 21-day national lockdown to stem the coronavirus outbreak, poorer residents fear being exposed to worsening violence and scams as se...

Chess-Federation suspends major chess tournament in Russia after all flights grounded

The International Chess Federation FIDE said on Thursday it was halting a major tournament it was hosting in Russia after all flights to and from the country were grounded, potentially causing logistical headaches for its foreign participan...

Lockdown: Delhi govt to set up 'hunger relief centre' in every district

The Delhi government ordered the district magistrates on Thursday to set up hunger relief centres to serve food to the needy people in the wake of the countrywide lockdown over the novel coronavirus pandemic. An official said the Delhi Disa...

88 pc of deaths due to COVID-19 in G20 countries, need concrete action plan: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called on G20 countries to come out with a concrete action plan to fight coronavirus, saying that 90 per cent of COVID-19 cases and 88 per cent deaths from the global pandemic were from the member co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020