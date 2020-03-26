Coronavirus: Mosques in Muzaffarnagar urge people to pray at home

The mosques in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district have asked the people to follow the prohibitory orders imposed to check the spread of coronavirus and offer prayers at home. Most of the mosques here, including Masjid Ansariyan, have put sign boards at their gates requesting people to offers prayers at home during the lockdown, specially on Friday. Meanwhile, the authorities have decided to strictly impose the prohibitory orders

The people will not allowed to gather at in any religious places, officials said

According to Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishekh Yadav, 132 people were booked for allegedly violating prohibitory orders on Thursday.

