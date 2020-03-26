Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus death toll 16, number of cases 694: Health ministry

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 22:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 22:24 IST
Coronavirus death toll 16, number of cases 694: Health ministry

The number of coronavirus cases climbed to 694 in India on Thursday and the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 16, according to the health ministry. In its updated figures, the ministry stated that as at 8 pm Thursday, Gujarat and Maharashtra reported three deaths, Karnataka reported two and Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Punjab, Delhi, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir reported one death each.   In its previous update, there was no mention of the death in Jammu and Kashmir. According to the data, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the country stood at 633, while 44 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated.

The total number of 694 cases included 47 foreign nationals, the ministry data said.  Maharashtra has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases so far at 124, including three foreign nationals, followed by Kerala, where the number of cases has climbed up to 118, including eight foreign nationals, according to the ministry data. The number of cases in Karnataka has gone up to 55 while cases in Telangana rose to 44, including 10 foreigners.

The number of cases in Gujarat has climbed to 43, including a foreigner. In Rajasthan, the number of cases has increased to 41, including two foreigners.  Uttar Pradesh has reported 41 cases, including a foreigner, while the number of positive cases in Delhi has gone up to 36, including a foreigner.

Punjab has reported 33 cases, while 30 COVID-19 cases have so far been detected in Haryana, including 14 foreigners. The number of cases has climbed to 26 in Tamil Nadu, including six foreigners. Madhya Pradesh has recorded 20 cases, Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir reported 13 cases each while Andhra Pradesh has reported 11 cases and West Bengal has 10 COVID-19 patients.

Chandigarh has reported seven cases so far, Chhattisgarh  and Bihar have reported six cases each while Uttarakhand has five cases, including a foreigner. Himachal Pradesh has reported three cases while two cases have been detected in Odisha.

Goa has reported three coronavirus cases. Earlier, the ministry had attributed 33 cases to the coastal state but subsequently, the figure was revised. Puducherry, Mizoram, Manipur and Andaman and Nicobar Islands have reported one case each.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Baba Vanga prediction: Did the blind Bulgarian mystic predict coronavirus?

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

Russian tourists defy quarantine period, sent for isolation

Assam Police on Thursday sent two Russian tourists with home quarantine stamp on their hands to an isolation facility after they were caught sitting by the roadside. The tourists, a man and a woman, were supposed to be in self-quarantine fo...

Combating COVID-19: Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu to be used as medical supplies storage facility

Spanish football club Real Madrids Santiago Bernabeu will be used as a makeshift storage facility for strategic medical supplies in the battle against COVID-19 pandemic. The tally of total positive cases in Europe surged past 2,50,000 on Th...

Lives or the economy? Argentina's Fernandez says growth comes second amid virus spread

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez said on Thursday that saving lives would take precedence over protecting the economy from the impact of coronavirus, which is likely to push the country deeper into recession this year.The center-left P...

Four more test positive in TL: total cases now 45

Eds adding details Hyderabad, Mar 26 PTI Four more people, including a a doctor couple, tested positive for COVID-19 in Telangana on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 45, even as the government initiated steps to contain s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020