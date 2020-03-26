2 cops die as vehicle falls into gorge in J-K's Reasi

Two policemen died after their vehicle fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Thursday, officials said

The vehicle carrying a sub-inspector and an assistant sub-inspector skidded off the road and rolled down into the gorge, they said

The bodies have been recovered, officials said.

