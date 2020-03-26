2 cops die as vehicle falls into gorge in J-K's Reasi
Two policemen died after their vehicle fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Thursday, officials said
The vehicle carrying a sub-inspector and an assistant sub-inspector skidded off the road and rolled down into the gorge, they said
The bodies have been recovered, officials said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
