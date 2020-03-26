Bank job aspirants returning to native place stopped by police in AP

Bank job aspirants who were returning from Kurnool district to their native places in North Andhra districts were stopped at Gudivada town in Krishna district by the police in the wake of the lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreak. The students had gone some time back to Nandyal town in Kurnool district, to pursue coaching for bank jobs. In the wake of the lockdown, the coaching centres and hostels in Nandyal town are closed.

Almost 150 students from the North Andhra region started from Nandyal to their native places. They took No Objection Certificates from Nandyal Police and were going towards the North Andhra region. They were stopped at Gudivada town in Krishna district.

11 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health on Thursday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.