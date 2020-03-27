Over 180 people with undeclared recent travel histories traced, shifted into quarantine in Srinagar

Over 180 people with undeclared recent travel histories have been traced and shifted into quarantine in Srinagar, officials said.

"COVID-19: Over 180 persons with undeclared recent travel histories have been traced and shifted into quarantine this past week in Srinagar. Some 200 more complaints are being verified. Just hoping no one is infected as it's just too hard to even imagine the possible consequences." Srinagar district administration tweeted.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had earlier on Thursday reported 88 new COVID-19 cases, which is the highest in a single day, taking the total countrywide tally to 694. (ANI)

