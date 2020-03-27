Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jamia suspends professor for tweeting he failed 'non-Muslim students', prof says post was satire

The Jamia Millia Islamia University here suspended a professor for claiming that he has failed 15 "non-Muslims" for supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 08:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 08:34 IST
Jamia suspends professor for tweeting he failed 'non-Muslim students', prof says post was satire
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Jamia Millia Islamia University here suspended a professor for claiming that he has failed 15 "non-Muslims" for supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Assistant Professor in the varisty, Dr Abrar Ahmad took to his Twitter on Wednesday to write that he had passed everyone in an examination barring 15 non-Muslim students.

[{478e79f5-23f9-4cd2-ac90-0ad45cdb1c1c:intradmin/message_voRWbyS.PNG}] Soon after his tweet triggered blacklash, the professor in a subsequent tweet said his claim was a "satire" to indicate how the government was discriminating against a specific religious law through the CAA.

"The post is a parody to explain how the government is discriminating a community. There has been no such exam or results. It [the tweet] is just to explain an issue. I never discriminate," he tweeted, "It was a satire, parody, a correlation to explain how minorities are being targeted by CAA and it would as bad as a teacher saying 'that all minority students are failed and have to reappear'," he added.

[{996f41e8-cd25-489a-addd-c1d0f417963a:intradmin/message_2.PNG}] He claimed that no student had ever accused him of discriminating against them in his teaching career of more than 12 years.

Taking cognisance of his posts, the university suspended Ahmad pending inquiry. The university said it was "serious misconduct" and incited "communal disharmony". "Dr Abrar Ahmad, assistant professor of Jamia University tweeted in public domain as to failing 15 non-Muslim students in an exam. This is a serious misconduct inciting communal disharmony. The university suspends him pending inquiry," the varsity wrote on its official Twitter handle.

Several students of Jamia university have staged a strong protest against the CAA, which gives citizenship to persecuted minorities of three neighbouring countries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Did Geopolitics prevail over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

Selena Gomez donates proceeds from 'Dance Again' merch to COVID relief fund

To support the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, singer Selena Gomez will donate part of the proceeds from her tour merchandise sales. For every purchase of the new Dance Again merch in my store, a portion of proceeds will benefit the...

Jurgen Klopp thanks 'incredible' health workers

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has thanked all the incredible health workers for their efforts in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Myself, the staff and all the players of LFC would like to take this opportunity to deliver a mess...

David Beckham thanks 'brave' healthcare workers amid coronavirus pandemic

Former football star David Beckham thanked the brave healthcare workers for working tirelessly against the coronavirus pandemic. Beckham took to Instagram and posted a video where he can be seen clapping for the health workers along with hi...

Bajaj Group commits Rs 100 crore for the fight against COVID-19

Pune Maharashtra India March 27 ANIBusinessWire India Through the last 130 years, Bajaj Group has stood strong with communities, government and local authorities to make a positive difference to society. In the ongoing fight against Covid-1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020