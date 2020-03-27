Left Menu
Development News Edition

Noida admin arranges transport for over 600 workers stranded on roads

  • PTI
  • |
  • Noida
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 09:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 09:25 IST
Noida admin arranges transport for over 600 workers stranded on roads

Amid reports of ill-treatment with migrant workers in several cities, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration provided government transportation to over 600 stranded people on Friday to help them reach home during the lockdown, officials said. Over a dozen buses were arranged and the people, mostly migrant workers, including women and children, were picked up from the Yamuna Expressway between 12 night and 3 am, they added.

Several labourers and migrant workers hailing from Bihar and places in interior Uttar Pradesh such as Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur, Aligarh, Gorakhpur, Azamgarh had started off on foot for their homes, the officials said. Three administration officials also arranged food packets for those stranded.

"These workers were based in Noida and Greater Noida. Several of them lived here with their families. A large number of people coming from Delhi and Haryana had also undertaken the journey of hundreds of kilometres on foot," Deputy Collector Abhay Singh told PTI. "There were at least a dozen women who must have been above 65 years of age and they were in a state of despair," he said, adding that Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Jewar, Gunja Singh and Tehsildar Durgesh Singh, along with him, oversaw the transportation work that began around midnight. The official said 12-13 Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) buses could be made available for the over-600 stranded people, while help was also availed from some private commercial vehicles.

"Our first priority was to ensure that they do not remain stranded and reach their homes. There is a countrywide lockdown and nobody should be out on the roads. These buses will take them to Aligarh, Etawah and Agra. Several workers belong to these places. For those who need to go further, the UPSRTC will take a call on how to assist them," the deputy collector said. In a televised address on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days beginning Wednesday in a major bid to contain the coronavirus from spreading.

Till Thursday, India had recorded nearly 700 coronavirus cases, including 16 deaths. Uttar Pradesh has recorded 41 COVID-19 cases, according to official data..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

China, Hong Kong stocks climb as dismal data feeds hopes of stimulus against virus

China and Hong Kong stocks rose on Friday as dismal industrial data reinforced expectations of further stimulus to shield the worlds second-largest economy from the coronavirus pandemic. The CSI300 index rose 1.6 to 3,757.10 points at the e...

Ward boy of private hospital in Patna tests positive for

A 20-year-old man, who worked as a ward boy at a private hospital where he came into contact with a COVID-19 patient, has tested positive, taking the total number of such cases reported from Bihar to seven, the health department said on Fri...

Colombian cyclist Gaviria says recovered from coronavirus

Colombian sprinter Fernando Gaviria said he had recovered from coronavirus. The 25-year-old of Team UAE Emirates contracted the disease during last months Emirates Tour that was canceled on February 27 after several riders caught the virus....

COVID-19: Former India player Shukla donates MLA salary as well as BCCI pension

Former India cricketer Laxmi Ratan Shukla, who is currently the sports minister of West Bengal, has donated his three months MLA salary along with BCCI pension for the same period to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in the state. As of now, 735 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020