Left Menu
Development News Edition

Organisations lend helping hand to migrant workers, labourers amid COVID-19 lockdown

Several organisations have come forward to lend a helping hand to migrant workers who found themselves without shelter and food in the wake of 21-day COVID-19 lockdown in the country.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Aligarh/New Delhi (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 10:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 10:25 IST
Organisations lend helping hand to migrant workers, labourers amid COVID-19 lockdown
People at a shelter home in Aligarh. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Several organisations have come forward to lend a helping hand to migrant workers who found themselves without shelter and food in the wake of 21-day COVID-19 lockdown in the country. Organisations like Manav Upkar Sanstha and Radha Soami Satsang Beas have tried to arrange food and shelter for daily wage earners and migrant labourers affected by the lockdown.

Some of these workers had to wait for the help of these organisations to have their first proper meal in several days post the lockdown announcement. "For the past three days I have been hungry. Today some volunteers of Manav Upkar Sanstha helped me and several other migrant labourers get food and shelter," Vinod, a migrant worker from Firozabad, said. The organisation has also established a shelter home at Aligarh for the migrant workers who have been unable to reach their homes in time after the nationwide lockdown was imposed this Tuesday.

"I couldn't go home since the lockdown as all trains were cancelled and buses are not plying on roads. I am staying at the shelter of Manav Upkar Sanstha where adequate arrangements for us have been made," another migrant worker Ankit said. Speaking on the humanitarian effort being made by the organisation, Visnu Kumar Banti, chief of the Manav Upkar Sanstha, said, "Here, we are providing food and shelter to migrant workers and also to people who have been walking from Delhi and Ghaziabad. Till now we have fed at least 1,000 people."

Another non-government organisation, Radha Soami Satsang Beas, has also started delivering food packets to migrant workers with the help of local administration. Daily wage labourers, who have been without work for the last few days, are now dependent on these food packets for their survival.

"We have been without food and shelter for several days, the support from Radha Soami Satsang Beas has come a blessing for us," said a labourer who came to Delhi from Tikamgarh, Madhya Pradesh. Speaking on the arrangements made by the organisation, Narendra Bhati, a volunteer said, "After we came to know that some people here had no means of arranging food since the lockdown we have tried to create facilities for them. On behalf of our organisation food packets are being distributed to over 10,000 people in nearby areas."

The organisation has also been actively involved in creating awareness regarding the COVID-19 pandemic among the underprivileged classes, Bhati added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

China, Hong Kong stocks climb as dismal data feeds hopes of stimulus against virus

China and Hong Kong stocks rose on Friday as dismal industrial data reinforced expectations of further stimulus to shield the worlds second-largest economy from the coronavirus pandemic. The CSI300 index rose 1.6 to 3,757.10 points at the e...

Ward boy of private hospital in Patna tests positive for

A 20-year-old man, who worked as a ward boy at a private hospital where he came into contact with a COVID-19 patient, has tested positive, taking the total number of such cases reported from Bihar to seven, the health department said on Fri...

Colombian cyclist Gaviria says recovered from coronavirus

Colombian sprinter Fernando Gaviria said he had recovered from coronavirus. The 25-year-old of Team UAE Emirates contracted the disease during last months Emirates Tour that was canceled on February 27 after several riders caught the virus....

COVID-19: Former India player Shukla donates MLA salary as well as BCCI pension

Former India cricketer Laxmi Ratan Shukla, who is currently the sports minister of West Bengal, has donated his three months MLA salary along with BCCI pension for the same period to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in the state. As of now, 735 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020