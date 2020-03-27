Left Menu
Progressive, timely measures by RBI to strengthen economy amid COVID-19 lockdown: JP Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Friday welcomed "progressive and timely measures" taken by the Reserve Bank of India to slash down repo rate, reverse repo rate and cash reverse ratio to give strength to the economy amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 13:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 13:53 IST
BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda . Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Friday welcomed "progressive and timely measures" taken by the Reserve Bank of India to slash down repo rate, reverse repo rate and cash reverse ratio to give strength to the economy amid the COVID-19 lockdown. "The RBI has slashed down repo rate, reverse repo rate and cash reverse ratio to give strength to economy. To help the middle class RBI has given moratorium of 3 months and also waving off interest. I welcome these progressive and timely measures," Nadda tweeted.

Stressing on the Rs 1.75 lakh crore package announced by the Centre to help citizens during the COVID-19 lockdown, he said: "Our government is taking all necessary actions to help the citizens in this difficult time. Yesterday, government announced relief package. Today, in another important step RBI has taken many important decisions to give support and stability to Indian economy." Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also lauded the decisions taken by the RBI to combat the economic slowdown triggered by the coronavirus lockdown and said that it will improve liquidity, reduce the cost of funds and help the middle class and businesses.Taking to Twitter, Modi said that RBI has taken a giant step to safeguard the country's economy from the impact of coronavirus.The RBI has lowered the key repo rate by 75 basis points to 4.4 per cent and reverse repo rate by 90 basis points to 4 per cent to make it unattractive for banks to passively deposit funds with the central bank and instead lend it to the productive sectors.A six-member monetary policy committee (MPC) met on March 24, 25 and 27 and voted 4:2 in favour of the repo rate reduction."The need of the hour is to shield the economy from the pandemic... We need to mitigate the impact of coronavirus, revive economic growth and provide financial stability," RBI Governor Shaktikant Das said during a press conference today.The RBI governor said that all banking institutions can offer a three-month moratorium on all loans for a period of three months. The RBI has also allowed banks to restructure the working capital cycle for companies without worrying that these will have to be classified as a non-performing asset (NPA).The three-month moratorium will permit banks to avoid a large onset of NPAs during the 21-day lockdown and keep their books healthy.The country is under a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has claimed 17 lives and infected 724 people as on Friday. (ANI)

