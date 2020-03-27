UP govt keeps harvester, shops of fertilizers, seeds out of lockdown

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to exempt wholesale and retail shops of fertilizers, seeds and other chemicals used in agriculture from the 21-day nationwide lockdown, an official said on Friday. On the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, instructions have been issued to all divisional commissioners, district magistrates and districts polices chiefs in this regard, a government spokesman said. Also, in order to maintain their smooth supply, companies making these items, workers engaged in loading and unloading, and vehicles involved in their transportation will be exempted, the spokesperson said. A similar relief will also be applicable on combine harvesters and workers engaged in their operation during this period, he said.

Farmers of the state are already in distress due to unseasonal rain and hailstorm in late February early March. Presently, crops such as mustard, potato, pea and gram are either in the field or in the barn. Wheat is also approaching its harvest season. Farmers were worried that the countrywide lockdown enforced to slow the spread of coronavirus would have resulted in getting these crops destroyed as they would not be able to take them home, the spokesperson said.

This decision has brought relief to the farmers who sow vegetables as well as traditional crops, the spokesman added..

