Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gurdwaras extend a helping hand to health workers

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee on Thursday decided to make available its inns to health workers who are in the front line of the fight against the coronavirus.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 18:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 18:12 IST
Gurdwaras extend a helping hand to health workers
Manjinder Singh Sirsa, president of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee on Thursday decided to make available its inns to health workers who are in the front line of the fight against the coronavirus. Several Delhi-based hospitals like Ram Manohar Lohia (RML), Safdarjung Hospital, AIIMS Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital had requested the Delhi Gurdwara Management Committee to provide shelter to the doctors.

"We are handing over our inns to the State government where the doctors and nurses will be allowed to stay. Food and other facilities will be provided to them. The hospitals will decide who can stay in these inns," Manjinder Singh Sirsa, president of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee told ANI. The inns include Mata Sahib Kaur Yatri Niwas, Gurudwara Moti Bagh; Sri Guru Arjan Dev Niwas, Rakabganj Gurudwara; and Bangla Saheb Gurudwara among others.

Apart from this, the Gurdwara Management Committee has started preparing food (langar) for lakhs of people at different places at the behest of the Delhi government. The food will be provided to the State government which will then distribute it to the needy people.

"Delhi citizens have to combat COVID-19. First, we used to hold langar at Gurudwaras but now that the requirement has increased, we have opened temporary food shelters outside the Gurudwaras as well in a college situated in Rajouri Garden. The other food shelter is in Loni Road," said Sirsa. "We are working according to the State government's requirements. Local SDMs send us a list of their requirements. We are preparing food packets for one lakh people here," he added.

Speaking to ANI, Rajender Singh, Administrator, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee said, "New beds have been arranged in this inn (Moti Bagh). We are ready to welcome the doctors here. As many as 38 rooms are available here for them. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

Former Union Minister Beni Prasad Verma dies; Samajwadi Party pays condolence

Former Union Minister Beni Prasad Verma passes away today. The demise of senior Samajwadi Party leader, Rajya Sabha MP former Union Minister Beni Prasad Verma is an irreparable loss. Condolences to the bereaved family said in a statement S...

Facebook launches Messenger Chatbot to share coronavirus info, counter fake news

Facebook has launched Messenger Chatbot to share information about coronavirus, as part of efforts to help people access authentic information about the pandemic, and counter fake news. Together with the Ministry of Health and MyGov, Facebo...

Irish intensive care units nearing capacity, PM says

Irelands intensive care units ICU will be at capacity within a few days given the rate of spread of coronavirus and the health service has plans in place to deal with the extra demand, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Friday. Ireland rep...

U.S. House takes up $2.2 trillion coronavirus bill, as Trump blasts holdout congressman

Armed with hand sanitizer and discouraged from using elevators, members of the U.S. House of Representatives convened on Friday to quickly pass a sweeping 2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill as President Donald Trump criticized a Republi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020