Mild earthquake jolts Himachal Pradesh's Chamba

An earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter Scale struck in Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh on Friday.

The earthquake struck at 5:11 pm, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

No casualties or damage to property have been reported so far. (ANI)

