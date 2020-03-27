Left Menu
100% Work of DoNER Ministry on e-Office, Dr. Jitendra Singh informed

The meeting was attended by Secretary Ministry of DoNER, Addl Secy MDoNER, Secretary NEC and other senior officers of MDoNER and NEC. 

100% Work of DoNER Ministry on e-Office, Dr. Jitendra Singh informed
It was decided that Ministry/NEC would provide Rs.25 crores to the North Eastern States for gap funding to fight the COVID-19 outbreak effectively.  Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

Union Minister of State (I/C) Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region, Dr. Jitendra Singh held a detailed review meeting by Video Conference while adhering to all the guidelines of social distancing, with the Officers of Ministry of DoNER and North Eastern Council (NEC) in view of the outbreak of COVID 19 pandemic and measures being taken to fight the same in the NE Region.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Ministry of DoNER, Addl Secy MDoNER, Secretary NEC and other senior officers of MDoNER and NEC. At the outset Dr. Jitendra Singh was informed that 100% work of the Ministry was on e-Office, making it easier to comply with the directions of government to work from home mode.

The Minister stated that designated cargo flights for carrying essential commodities to North East have been planned. Secretary, NEC may obtain the feedback regarding the supply of essential commodities in the North Eastern States and the same may be brought to the notice of Ministry, so that the matter may be taken with appropriate Central Ministries.

It was decided that Ministry/NEC would provide Rs.25 crores to the North Eastern States for gap funding to fight the COVID-19 outbreak effectively. This fund would be in the nature of the untied funds, which can be utilized on any activity relating to COVID-19 Pandemic, and not covered under existing central packages. The flexibility of untied funds would enable the states to respond quickly. This fund would be in addition to the funds otherwise allocated by the Ministry of DoNER/NEC to the North Eastern States under the existing schemes.

(With Inputs from PIB)

