39 fresh COVID-19 cases in Kerala

(Eds: rpting after removing words in headline) Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 27 (PTI): Kerala reported 39 fresh cases of coronavirus on Friday, taking the total number of people under treatment to 164, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. Of the 39 cases, 34 are from the worst affected northernmost district of Kasaragod, he told reporters after a COVID-19 review meeting here.

From Kannur two cases were reported and one each from Thrissur, Kozhikode and Kollam, he said. A total of 1,10,299 people are under surveillence and 616 are in isolation wards of various hospitals, he said.

